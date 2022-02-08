Advertisement

Wagner Tails clothing item fundraiser

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I had several people ask me about the Wagner Tails sweatshirt I was wearing in recent promos on WEAU.

My sweatshirt was a custom design. However, my friend who designed it and printed it for me added the clothing item to her Etsy shop (LittleHuskyShop) to help us raise money for shelter pets.

I’m not sure how long we’ll keep the order open, but for the time being, my friend is donating 30 percent from every purchase to Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues.

Click HERE to look at the clothing options and to place an order.

