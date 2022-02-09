2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities arrested two people after being called to an address in Polk County for a domestic incident.

According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff Department was requested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department to check an address on 6th Avenue in Polk County, near Clayton.

The request for a check was in regard to a domestic incident where a gun was used and fired at a car, as well as a home.

The release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says once deputies arrived, no one would come to the door despite vehicles being on scene. There was movement in the house, but no one would answer the door.

The Barron County Sheriff’s office says in the release that Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and negotiations took place for over four hours before one man exited the home. This was the owner of the home, and he told authorities that no one else was in the house. Authorities believed there to be at least two more people in the home. While Polk County obtained a search warrant, negotiations continued. A man, the suspect that Polk County was searching for, exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. Authorities were again told that no one else was in the house.

No one complied with authorities commands to exit the home. The Barron/Rusk Entry Team along with Rusk County K-9 Boone then entered the house. K-9 Boone found a woman hiding in an attic crawl space and apprehended her. She was treated for a minor bite wound on her leg and then authorities took her into custody on three felony warrants for her arrest.

58-year-old Todd Hillman of rural Clayton was arrested and given one recommended charge of 2nd degree endangering safety with a firearm and two recommended charges of bail jumping. Hillman was in violation of previous signature bonds. The current cash bond set for Hillman is $25,000.00. He will have a preliminary court hearing Feb. 16.

37-year-old Ruby Edwards of Clayton was also arrested. A felony warrant for her arrest was issued Nov. 22, 2021, as she failed to appear in court. Her arraignment is scheduled Feb. 11. Edwards is being held on a $500 cash bond.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says in the release this case is being handled by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and the warrants are being taken care of by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was assisted in the seven-hour call out by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

