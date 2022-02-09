Advertisement

American Family Insurance raises minimum wage to $23/hour

(American Family Insurance)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $23 per hour, marking the second wage increase in two years by the company.

The increase will take effect in July and 2,000 employees in the American Family group companies will be affected, American Family announced Wednesday. This includes employees at American Family Insurance in Madison and CONNECT powered by American Family Insurance in DePere.

Employees in departments such as the call center and claims will be affected by the higher wages.

Tracy Schweitzer, American Family chief people officer, explained that the company wanted to draw in and retain talent.

“American Family strives to be an employer of choice, and compensation is one way to achieve that by remaining competitive in a tight job market,” Schweitzer said. “This increase recognizes the importance of having top talent to provide exceptional service to our customers, while helping employees develop successful careers here.”

In January of 2020, American Family announced it would be raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
Driver cited for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County was ‘late for a party’
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

A teddy bear that was left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is waiting to be...
Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
WITI Fox 6 2016
Man accused of shooting Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business