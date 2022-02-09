Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are seeking assistance in locating a vehicle and/or the driver of the vehicle.

In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity regarding the vehicle.

According to a social post from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, since then, the vehicle has also been involved in a gas drive off in the City of Menomonie, and is a suspect in a stolen propane tank in Luck. Authorities say the vehicle may still be in the area.

If you believe you have seen or see this vehicle, the Dunn County Sherriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 715-232-1348 or contact Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call 855-847-3866 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

