Advertisement

Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off

In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity regarding the vehicle.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are seeking assistance in locating a vehicle and/or the driver of the vehicle.

In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity regarding the vehicle.

According to a social post from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, since then, the vehicle has also been involved in a gas drive off in the City of Menomonie, and is a suspect in a stolen propane tank in Luck. Authorities say the vehicle may still be in the area.

If you believe you have seen or see this vehicle, the Dunn County Sherriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 715-232-1348 or contact Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call 855-847-3866 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s

Latest News

Support is pouring in for a college student from Ham Lake who was hit by a car while walking to...
Community rallies for Winona State student with broken bones, brain injury after being hit by car
Altoona PD offers up some school zone safety reminders
School zone safety reminders
Safer Internet Day aims to bring awareness to keep people out of harms way while online
Safer Internet Day: Keeping kids safe online
Domestic violence
Emphasizing Domestic Violence Resources