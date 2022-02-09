Advertisement

Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling

Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Baby formula shortages have some families looking for formula.

According to a market research firm, infant formula inventories at stores in mid-January were down 17% from where they were in mid-February 2020.

Walgreens alerted its customers about isolated formula shortages at its stores nationwide in November. The company said it is still facing a tight inventory.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is working closely with its vendors to get formula products back in stock as quickly as possible.

Walmart said any shortages of formula at its stores were related to capacity issues on the manufacturing end.

Meanwhile, CVS said it is continuing to work with its national brand baby formula vendors to address the issue, and it regrets any inconveniences its customers may be experiencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
Driver cited for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County was ‘late for a party’
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers jump to safety after cruiser careens toward them
PETAL TO THE METAL. Store manager Nika Schwarz (and sister to Brent) preparing a number of...
Florists prepare for the rush of Valentine’s Day
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat