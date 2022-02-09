Advertisement

Business leaders meet to discuss jobs in Wisconsin

By Samantha Nitz and WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a Workforce Policy Luncheon Wednesday.

Members heard from the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Foundation about a report that highlighted ways to achieve long-term economic growth in Wisconsin. Some of the challenges when it comes to attracting and retaining workers are housing, transportation, and childcare.

“The biggest thing is to get some feedback from our employers today, make sure we are on the right track with what we are trying to accomplish with workforce solutions,” Kaylynn Winegar, Vice President of Workforce Initiatives for Eau Claire Area Chamber, said.

The Eau Claire Chamber hopes that collaboration between businesses can lead to a faster end of labor shortages.

