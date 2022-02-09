Advertisement

Chimps spotted using insects as ‘medicine’ to treat wounds

For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own wounds, as well as the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – New photos from Loango National Park in Gabon, Western Africa, show some unexpected behavior from chimpanzees.

The chimps were seen for the first time applying insects to their own wounds and the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.

Researchers witnessed the behavior within a community of 45 chimps as part of the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

The team cataloged 76 cases of chimps using insects over 15 months, from Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2021.

The study shows that it’s possible the insects have an antiseptic or anti-inflammatory effect on their injuries.

Humans used them for the same purposes dating back to 1400 B.C. It’s also possible it’s a learned behavior in some chimps.

The findings were released in the Journal of Current Biology.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s

Latest News

Tap water
Gov. Evers announces funding for municipalities to voluntarily test for PFAS in drinking water
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat
In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in...
UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $243.6 million