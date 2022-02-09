Community rallies for Winona State student with broken bones, brain injury after being hit by car

WINONA, MINN. (KARE 11) -Support is pouring in for a college student from Ham Lake who was hit by a car while walking to class at Winona State University.

Mackenzie Sinner suffered several broken bones and a fractured skull in the Jan. 20 incident.

Her mother Julie recalled the moment she learned her daughter had been hurt.

“I said, well, I understand some of the anatomy and bones, and I said, ‘which bone is it?’ And he said, ‘all of them,’” said Julie. “I almost fainted in the hallway when I was talking to the officer.”

The 19-year-old, who is also called Kenzi, was struck a couple blocks from campus where she’s studying accounting.

CONTINUE READING HERE: Community rallies for Winona State student after being hit by car | kare11.com

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.