COVID-19 still critical in Wisconsin – but not by much

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 case activity in Wisconsin continues plummeting. For the first time in four weeks, several counties across the state have dropped out of critically high status, and the state as a whole is on the cusp of doing so – if current trends hold up.

In the Dept. of Health Services newest weekly case activity report, Wisconsin reported a COVID-19 burden of 1,082.6 cases per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks. That’s just over the 1,000-case threshold for “critically high” case activity. While falling below the worst level on DHS’ scale would be positive news, it still leaves the state with a “very high” burden.

Last week, the statewide activity level nearly doubled the cutoff and stood at 1,917.4 cases per 100,000 residents, a 44 percent decline. The trendline offers room for more optimism as well. The two-week timeframe sampled for this report stretches back to a time when the seven-day rolling-average was nearly 8,000 cases per day, more than two-and-a-half times the 2,864 cases per day found in Wednesday’s report.

DHS Daily COVID-19 update for Feb. 9, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

At the county level, sixteen of them did slip into “very high” status, including all of the Milwaukee metropolitan area. In the southwestern part of the state, only Lafayette County slipped under the threshold. Both Dane and Rock Co. remain well above the line with burdens of roughly 1,300 cases.

While many remain critical, what nearly all counties are seeing is their cases declining. All but two of them, including the now very-high Lafayette Co., report shrinking case activity rates.

DHS Daily COVID-19 update for Feb. 9, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Daily Numbers

The new seven-day rolling-average fell below 3,000 cases per day for the first time since the end of November, DHS’ daily report shows. State health officials tallied 2,953 new cases in the past day, bringing the overall total to 1,360,503 since the pandemic began.

The rolling average for COVID-19-related deaths also ticked down in the past day, dipping by one to 17 deaths per day over the past week. The DHS reports states that 11,483 people in Wisconsin have now died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

On Wednesday, state health officials also released a new hospitalization report that shows all but the two western most regions of the state are seeing shrinking numbers of COVID-19 patients being admitted.

DHS Daily COVID-19 update for Feb. 9, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

