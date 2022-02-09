Advertisement

Davis scores 25, lifts No 14 Wisconsin past No. 17 MSU 70-62

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points as No. 14 Wisconsin beat No. 17 Michigan State 70-62.

The win lifts the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten Conference.

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who remain in fourth place in the Big Ten.

Malik Hal added 12 off the bench. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers.

