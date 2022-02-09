Florists prepare for the rush of Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In the days ahead football fans around the country are gearing up for Super Bowl weekend, meanwhile floral shops are preparing up for a Super Bowl of their own, Valentine’s Day.

Brent Douglas Flowers in Eau Claire, is ramping up and preparing to have around 250 flower arrangements go out Monday.

This will be the second Valentine’s Day the shop will be having to navigate the ongoing pandemic, so it can be done, but industry-wide flower and supply shortages, owner Brent Douglas Stelzer says, is making it hard to keep vases and foam difficult to keep on the shelves.

Right now, Douglas Stelzer says it’s the calm before the storm. “We start by getting in a lot of our floral products, a lot of the greenery comes in...for the most part we process all our flowers and start pre-greening our arrangements anything that we can do that doesn’t shorten the life of the flower.” Then this weekend, they will begin making the arrangements to go out Monday.

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away but there is still plenty of time to get your orders in. “We always welcome walk-ins the day-of but for our scheduling we try to get all of the deliveries out that day, but just plan ahead there’s quite a few days before Valentine’s Day so just don’t wait until Monday,” says Douglas Stelzer.

The florists at Brent Douglas want to remind customers, they will be open Saturday and Sunday leading up to Feb. 14 but will most likely stop taking delivery orders Sunday.

Brent Douglas Flowers owner and store manager Brent and Nika Schwarz join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday for a look at preparation ahead of the big day, Monday.

