Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces funding for municipalities to voluntarily test for PFAS in drinking water

Tap water
Tap water(Max Pixel)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that the state will use more than $600,000 in funding from the US Environmental Protection Agency to help local communities that are interested in sampling municipal water supplies for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The PFAS sampling is voluntary, but communities that choose to sample their municipal waters will have data to know they are providing safe water to residents.

If a community finds their drinking water is impacted by PFAS, the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services will help community leaders leverage all available resources to protect the health of the community and address the PFAS contamination.

“We have a shared mission and obligation as local, state, and national leaders to make sure every family has access to clean, healthy drinking water now and for generations to come,” said Gov. Evers. “These funds are a great opportunity for municipalities to take a look at their water supply, learn whether their water is PFAS-impacted, and to work with the DNR and DHS to move forward in remediation for everyone’s health and safety.”

PFAS are human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.

PFAS do not break down in the environment and have been discovered at concerning concentrations in groundwater, surface water and drinking water across Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s

Latest News

In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off
Support is pouring in for a college student from Ham Lake who was hit by a car while walking to...
Community rallies for Winona State student with broken bones, brain injury after being hit by car
Altoona PD offers up some school zone safety reminders
School zone safety reminders
Safer Internet Day aims to bring awareness to keep people out of harms way while online
Safer Internet Day: Keeping kids safe online