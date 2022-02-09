Madison man set to compete on Jeopardy!
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man will compete on Jeopardy! this week.
Nicholas Heise, who the game show described as a dog lover, will represent the Badger State on Thursday.
Heise is a technical services engineer. He will be competing against Kelsey Davison from Seattle and Lawrence Long, who is a returning champion.
You can watch Jeopardy! right here on NBC15 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.