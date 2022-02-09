Advertisement

No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business

The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused minor damage.
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused minor damage on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. No one was hurt.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JIM FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Nobody is hurt after a fire occurred Wednesday at a Jim Falls business.

The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused minor damage and resulted in no injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire.

Associated Milk Producers has several facilities located throughout the region, including in Wisconsin. The company produces cheese, butter and dairy products and had $1.8 billion in milk sales in 2020, according to the company’s website.

