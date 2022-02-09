Advertisement

School zone safety reminders

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s always important to keep safety in mind when it comes to getting children to and from school.

A video recently went viral of a Maryland crossing guard pushing a child out of the way of a car that failed to stop.

With that in mind, the Altoona Police Department is offering up school zone safety reminders.

School resource officer Timothy Peterson says you should always be driving 15 miles an hour in a school zone.

“It seems like it’s too slow in the morning when you’re running behind, but it’s for everybody’s safety,” Peterson said.

Peterson also says to put your phone down and stay alert.

He says parents should make sure their kids are also paying attention when crossing the street.

“Just make sure you teach them to go to the intersection, stop, look both ways, left, right, left,” Peterson said. “Even if there is a crossing guard there because they may be paying attention to something else and not see you. So make sure the crossing guard sees you and that you’re fully paying attention to the vehicles.”

Peterson says even when not in a school zone, pay attention to crosswalks. He says when someone is crossing the road to make sure they are fully out of the crosswalk before you proceed.

