WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.
A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.
Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.
