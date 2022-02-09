Advertisement

UW Health adds to COVID-19 vaccine mandate - will require boosters too

First COVID-19 vaccine is administrated in Madison, WI.
First COVID-19 vaccine is administrated in Madison, WI.(Stephanie Quirk)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health workers will soon be required to have received an extra dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, the health system announced it would require booster shots for its providers, staff, students, and volunteers starting in early May.

Its Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeffrey Pothof called the new mandate a “prudent, logical step.” UW Health explained the decision hinged on data that show boosters reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death and evidence that vaccine efficacy drops over time.

In a statement Wednesday, the health system pointed to its current 96 percent vaccination rate and said administrators expect a strong compliance with the new requirement.

“Our staff have been incredibly supportive of vaccination efforts in our system, our community and our state,” he said. “They see first-hand how important it is to get a booster as we deal with the omicron surge.”

The deadline for people to have received the booster dose will be May 2. A spokesperson for UW Health explained there is no time frame limit on how long ago a booster shot was delivered, so long as the worker received it at some point.

“After more than two years of this ever-changing pandemic, we know the importance of getting vaccinated and getting boosted,” Pothof continued.

Anyone who does not meet the new requirement could be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including losing their job, the health system noted. Workers with a documented medical condition preventing them from being vaccinated or a religious conviction, as defined by state law, can ask for an exemption.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
Driver cited for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County was ‘late for a party’
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

x
Quality of Life at Azura - Azura Memory Care
x
Azura Video Tour - Azura Memory Care
x
Breakfast Program - Johnny's Italian Steakhouse
x
Utilizing Preserved Vegetables - Johnny's Italian Steakhouse
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads