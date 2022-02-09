Advertisement

Vinzenz Geiger rallies, wins Olympic gold in Nordic combined; Loomis 15th

Ben Loomis had the top finish from the USA contingent in 15th place.
Ben Loomis, of the United States, soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump...
Ben Loomis, of the United States, soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Vinzenz Geiger of Germany won Olympic gold in Nordic combined after rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race. He ranked 11th in ski jumping.

Joergen Graabak of Norway finished eight-tenths of a second behind to win silver. Lukas Greiderer of Germany earned bronze after starting the cross-country skiing phase of the competition in second place.

Ryota Yamamoto of Japan jumped 108 meters and had 133 points in the first part of event but faded from contention halfway through the grueling cross-country race.

Ben Loomis had the top finish from the USA contingent in 15th place overall, grabbing 17th place in the ski jumping portion of the event.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
Driver cited for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County was ‘late for a party’
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
Finishing touch: 16 years later, Jacobellis gets her gold
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the...
Mikaela Shiffrin shaken by ‘letdown’ of 2 exits in 2 Olympic races
Eau Claire Memorial battles Chippewa Falls in boys hockey.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 8