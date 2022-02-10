Advertisement

Assembly Rep. Ramthun enters race for governor

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun(Wisconsin Legislative website)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin has filed paperwork to run for governor.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who represents Wisconsin’s 59th district in east-central Wisconsin, was disciplined last month by Republican leadership over false election claims. At least two county Republican parties have criticized Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over the decision to take away Ramthun’s lone staff member.

Ramthun filed paperwork Thursday with the state creating a gubernatorial campaign committee. Ramthun did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday. A campaign website for Ramthun was active Wednesday but was later taken down.

His entry into the race would shake up the Republican primary. Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson are also running. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business
In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off

Latest News

Medical marijuana
Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin gains momentum
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Vos fights attempts to ID deleted election probe records
Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat...
Wisconsin GOP looks to block abortions if heartbeat detected
Ron Johnson
Wisconsin’s Johnson not fighting to get South Carolina jobs