Assembly Rep. Ramthun enters race for governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin has filed paperwork to run for governor.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who represents Wisconsin’s 59th district in east-central Wisconsin, was disciplined last month by Republican leadership over false election claims. At least two county Republican parties have criticized Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over the decision to take away Ramthun’s lone staff member.

Ramthun filed paperwork Thursday with the state creating a gubernatorial campaign committee. Ramthun did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday. A campaign website for Ramthun was active Wednesday but was later taken down.

His entry into the race would shake up the Republican primary. Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson are also running. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

