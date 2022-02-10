Badger pride alive on the ice in Beijing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If Olympic teams could compete by college instead of country, Wisconsin Women’s Hockey could field its own roster.

There are five Badger alumni competing for Canada in the Winter Games: Kristen Campbell, Emily Clark, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull.

Suiting up for Team USA are four hockey alums: Alex (Rigsby) Cavallini, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque. Decker has been sidelined after sustaining an injury in the first game against Finland.

Badger fans can also look out for incoming freshman Caroline Harvey named to the USA roster. She has committed to Wisconsin and will join the hockey team this fall.

Sis Paulsen, the current UW Director of Operations and Equipment Manager, is serving as equipment manager for Team USA.

Seeing former teammates on the Olympic ice is exciting for the current Badger squad.

Grace Bowlby, a 5th year from Minnesota, says there’s a lot of excitement in the locker room.

“In general, everyone’s cheering for the Badgers,” said Bowlby.

Brette Pettet, a 5th year from Nova Scotia, says it’s a friendly competition.

“It’s kind of fun when the Olympics come around because you have your team and it kind of spits into two for who they’re cheering for,” said Pettet.

The athletes say they’re proud to cheer for their former teammates.

“You know how hard they work behind the scenes and to finally have that pay off for them is really exciting,” said Pettet. “No matter which team wins, we’ll be happy for them.”

The legacy of the Badger alumni competing in the tournament is also something to take pride in.

“I think it shows how successful our program is because of all the talent that has been through the program since it started,” said Bowlby.

Outside the Wisconsin hockey locker room is a mural dedicated to Badgers who have competed in the Olympics. (WMTV)

Leading the Wisconsin Women’s Hockey team, Head Coach Mark Johnson has his own Olympic connection. Johnson was a star player on the “Miracle on Ice” team from the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid.

He says he’s enjoyed watching his former players take to the ice.

“Hopefully, the kids have a wonderful experience,” said Johnson. “In the spirit of the Olympics, I’m rooting for everyone to do a great job, enjoy themselves, and play up to their capabilities.”

Pettet says she looks up to the players who have risen to the challenge to make their home country’s roster.

“To see these players come through this organization and then to do so well at the international level is really motivating,” she said.

For Bowlby, it brings back her own memories of watching Angela Ruggierio and dreaming of playing women’s hockey competitively.

“I think it’s awesome for all the little girls that are into hockey and want to see someone like that or they aren’t into hocky yet and they want to chase these dreams,” Bowlby added.

The United States will face Czech Republic in the quarterfinal round Thursday night at 10:10 p.m. Canada is set to face off against Sweden on Friday.

