Biannual count finds more unhoused people in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two times a year, volunteers across the country do a count to find the number of unhoused people who live in their communities.

That information is used for potential federal funding.

“Where they’re staying, where their homes are, you know, they’re not anything near conventional, obviously, whether it’s in a shelter, a tree fort, parking garage or wherever,” said Terry Weld, Eau Claire’s City Council President.

For Weld his first time participating in the biannual count of unsheltered community members was eye-opening.

“It really is alarming to the degree that the conditions they are in, and certainly you feel that you want to do more, and so it’s been good for me to have that experience,” Weld said.

As the temperatures dipped below zero in the overnight hours of Jan. 26, volunteers like Weld walked and drove around Eau Claire looking for people without shelter.

Weld’s group found one person.

Overall Jeanne Semb with Western Dairyland, one of the groups in charge of the count locally, says they found 26 people.

“This is really, really incredibly high, and, you know, it may not even be reflective of all the homeless people that are out there,” Semb said.

Semb said January 2020 was the previous record for the most people found in Eau Claire without shelter.

That year the number was nine.

Semb said there are many factors that could play into this larger count.

“I think maybe a lack of shelter facilities in the area for these folks to go,” Semb said. “They maybe have been denied shelter for whatever reason, or maybe they’re just not comfortable going into shelter.”

Though it’s hard to get a fully accurate count, Semb said counts like these matter to show there are unhoused people in our communities.

These counts also impact the funding groups like Western Dairyland could get from federal agencies and other contributors.

Those dollars then go to provide services for those in need.

Semb said this high number of unsheltered community members is also a possible sign there’s a lack of affordable housing in Eau Claire.

The next count is scheduled to happen in July.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.