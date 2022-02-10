Advertisement

Crews respond to vehicle fire in attached garage in La Crosse

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Crews responded to a vehicle fire in an attached garage Thursday afternoon in La Crosse.

According to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department, at approximately 12:35 p.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department received a report of a vehicle fire inside an attached garage, located at W6877 Cloverdale Road.

The release from the La Crosse Fire Department says arriving crews saw heavy smoke coming from inside the attached garage. It was reported that no one was in the home. A total of eight trucks and 18 personnel responded.

The La Crosse Fire Department says in the release that fire crews had the fire under control at 12:55 p.m. One vehicle sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The garage sustained moderate smoke damage. The person living in the home was treated and released for smoke inhalation by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance on scene. There were no reported firefighter injuries. The fire is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators.

Assisting the Holmen Area Fire Department were the La Crosse Fire Department, Onalaska Fire Department, Galesville Fire Department, Trempealeau Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center (EDC), La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Xcel Energy, and Riverland Power.

