Eau Claire preparing to interview City Manager finalists

The City of Eau Claire recently announced the finalists in the running for Eau Claire City...
The City of Eau Claire recently announced the finalists in the running for Eau Claire City Manager are Stephanie Hirsch and David Solberg.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City Council met on Feb. 8 to establish the process, as well as prepare, for the interviews of City Manager finalists.

The City of Eau Claire recently announced the finalists in the running for Eau Claire City Manager are Stephanie Hirsch and David Solberg.

The release from the City of Eau Claire says the candidates are scheduled to interview with City Council, City staff, and community panels over the course of two days, Feb. 22 and 23. An opportunity for the community to meet with each candidate in a less formal setting at Fire Station #2 is also planned for Feb. 22. The City anticipates to release more information on this meet and greet with the candidates at a later time.

The City of Eau Claire says in the release that City Council is then anticipated to convene for a closed session deliberation and possible hiring decision on Feb. 25. Announcement of the next City Manager would follow a discussion with the candidate selected, as well as the adoption by City Council of an employment contract, at a to-be-determined City Council meeting date.

“We are eager for Council and the community to meet with the final candidates and to make the important selection of who will serve our City as the next City Manager,” Council President, Terry Weld, said.

Further information with respect to the City Manager search process can be obtained by contacting Weld at (715) 456-8080.

