Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business
In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
Some University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students and faculty spent some time last month with...
UWEC students and faculty spend time with Afghan families
Students are evacuated off the campus at Cardozo Education Campus after a reported bomb threat...
DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day
Dr. Fazzari also says signs and symptoms to look out for are altered levels of consciousness,...
Health official weighs in on dangers of head trauma