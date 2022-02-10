Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people are facing felony voter fraud charges following an investigation in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says the five people illegally registered to vote by using a P.O. Box with an address for a UPS Store in Fond du Lac.

“That UPS Store does not have any residential addresses to it,” Toney said.

The charges are Election Fraud - Falsely Procuring Voter Registration.

Three of the five people in the case voted in the November 2020 election. Toney says at least one of the people voted for former President Donald Trump and indicated they were watching Wisconsin because they believed the election had been stolen from Trump.

Toney says the investigation was prompted by a citizen complaint.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of the electoral process must be protected at every turn, regardless of political preference. Elections have been under scrutiny for years, perhaps more than ever since the November 3, 2020 election. This has led to heightened citizen engagement and calls to hold those accountable that violate election laws,” Toney says.

Toney says some of the suspects did not have stable addresses.

“One of the issues we see at times is if somebody doesn’t have a stable address they may assume that they just list a PO Box or something else, which the law doesn’t allow for. They would actually have to list where they would be residing even if that doesn’t have a specific residential address,” Toney said.

“One of the important things to understand is even if somebody doesn’t have a stable residence, they’re still able to vote. They’re still able to register. It’s just a question of making sure they do it lawfully and not listing a PO Box.”

Toney was asked why these registrations weren’t flagged by a clerk.

“One of the challenges we see for our clerks is people would wonder, ‘why wouldn’t the clerk catch this?’ That’s because on the registration form it’s not being listed as a PO Box; it appears it might be an apartment or a condo,” Toney says.

THE INVESTIGATION

On Nov. 22, 2021, Fond du Lac Det. Vance Henning started investigating allegations of voter fraud from the November 2020 election.

A citizen complaint alleged five people illegally registered to vote by using PO Boxes with address of 114 S. Main St., Fond du Lac. That’s a UPS Store in Fond du Lac.

They were identified as Markeis Carter, Sam Wells, Jamie Marie Wells, Jeffrey Testroete, and Lawrence Klug.

On Dec. 17, the detective spoke with the city clerk and was provided the voter registration application for each of the five suspects. Lawrence Klug completed a paper copy and the other four filled out online registration.

City Clerk Maggie Hefter said Testroete and Carter did not vote in the election. Klug, Sam Wells and Jamie Wells used the address of the UPS Store on their Wisconsin IDs to vote:

Jamie Marie Wells: 114 S. Main St. #155, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Sam Wells: 114 S. Main St. #155, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Lawrence Klug: 114 S. Main St. #114, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

On Jan. 11, Detective Henning spoke with Jamie Wells, wife of Sam Wells. Jamie and her husband were in Louisiana at the time and said they wouldn’t be back to Wisconsin until May. Jamie said she and Sam don’t have a home address when they are in Wisconsin. Instead, they park their travel trailer at campgrounds.

Jamie Wells said she listed her PO Box when registering to vote because it is her “home base.” She was informed that she cannot register to vote with a PO Box but indicated that would be changed.

“Jamie also stated that the candidate she voted for didn’t win so it didn’t matter anyways,” reads the complaint.

According to the complaint, Jamie Wells told the detective that he should be looking at the election in Wisconsin “because the election was cheated and they took it away from Trump.’”

On Jan. 12, Detective Henning spoke with Markeis Carter in at his girlfriend’s apartment in Fond du Lac. Carter stated that he believed he provided his PO Box in registering to vote. He appeared very apologetic upon learning that he could not register to vote with a PO Box, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 14, Henning spoke with Jeffrey Testroete at his residence in Fond du Lac. He denied registering to vote in the November 2020 election. The detective showed him a copy of his online registration listing the PO Box. Testroete said he was living out of his truck at the time and the DMV wouldn’t take a PO Box as an address so he got a box at the UPS Store so he could list it as an address on his license.

Henning has been unable to locate Klug.

Carter registered to vote on July 19, 2018.

Testroete registered to vote on September 25, 2020.

Sam Wells registered to vote on September 20, 2020.

Jamie Wells registered to vote on May 1, 2020.

Lawrence Klug registered to vote on October 25, 2012.

Toney says the charges are Class I Felonies. The punishment for a Class I Felony is up to 3 years and 6 months in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Toney was asked if he thought the five possibly didn’t know the law.

“Ignorance of the law is not a defense,” Toney said.

NEXT STEPS

Toney denied this investigation was tied to Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“This is not at all related to that. As I’ve said, this is about protecting the integrity of our electoral process. If somebody has violated our election law, we’re going to take that seriously,” said Toney. He said this would not impact the overall election results.

Toney is pushing legislation that would allow citizens to file verified complaints with their district attorney and ask them to intervene.

Toney says no arrest warrants will be issued in this case. They will issue summons for the five to appear in court.

Toney is running for Wisconsin Attorney General.

