Gov. Evers awards Equitable Recovery grants to La Crosse nonprofits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new state grant program is trying to ensure all people have an equal opportunity to recover from the pandemic.

Governor Tony Evers says Wisconsin has a resilient economy, citing record low unemployment rates and the largest-ever positive balance in the state’s general fund.

While those are strong signs of recovery from the pandemic, Evers says many people haven’t been able to bounce back as easily.

“I know Wisconsinites are worried,” Evers expressed. “They’re worried about finding affordable housing, they’re worrying about healthcare, they’re worrying about early childhood education and care for their kids.”

The State is trying to help those individuals by funding organizations that provide direct assistance.

More than $82 million is being allocated to advocacy groups through the Equitable Recovery Grant Program.

The La Crosse YWCA is among the nonprofits that are receiving funding, with Evers personally delivering a $1 million check to the organization Thursday.

Executive Director Lauren Journot says the money will bolster the newly created REACH Services and Resources Center.

“Since our grand opening on October 14th, 2021, we’ve seen 107 families of two or more people, 178 single individuals have been served here, and that’s an average of 82 clients, or consumers, monthly,” Journot detailed. “This Equitable Recovery Grant allows us the opportunity to continue these collaborative efforts in the REACH Services and Resource Center through June 2023.”

The REACH center is a joint venture between the YWCA, Independent Living Resources, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, and Couleecap.

Couleecap received its own grant of $545,000 Thursday, which Executive Director Hetti Brown hopes will fill in service gaps.

“We still, every day, encounter people who struggle with complicated housing laws,” Brown said. “We’re going to open a tenant resource office right here in the REACH building where people can come in Monday-Friday and get this help that they need.”

Funding for the grant program was provided through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The State Department of Administration is helping distribute the grants.

