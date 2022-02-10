Health official weighs in on dangers of head trauma

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Experts believe the late comedian, Bob Saget, died last month due to an accidental head trauma injury.

They believe Saget most likely hit the back of his head on something, didn’t think it was serious, and went to sleep. He then passed away later that night.

Dr. Marcus Fazzari, Emergency Department Physician at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, says there are risk factors that can influence how severe a head trauma injury is, which can increase your need to seek medical attention.

“If you use blood thinners and have a severe injury, that would put you in a much higher risk category for developing a severe bleed inside the brain, and should generally prompt immediate medical attention to be pursued. Also alcohol and illicit drug use predispose you as well simply because you have an altered level of consciousness and are more prone to trauma in those scenarios, and then obviously severe mechanisms of injury, car crashes, falls from ladders, these sorts of things,” Dr. Fazzari said.

Dr. Fazzari also says signs and symptoms to look out for are altered levels of consciousness, severe headache, or difficulty controlling your body.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.