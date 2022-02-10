Advertisement

Health officials urge updated wellness visits for children

The Wisconsin DHS says wellness visits for children should be scheduled with a child’s doctor...
The Wisconsin DHS says wellness visits for children should be scheduled with a child’s doctor regularly from birth through age three, then yearly after that.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is joining the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in urging families to make sure that their children are up to date on well-child visits as well as vaccinations.

“In 2020, there was a significant drop in clinic visits. This resulted in delays in vaccinations, screenings, referrals, and general guidance to keep families healthy,” Dr. Sarah Campbell, WIAAP President, said.

The release from the Wisconsin DHS says that while many doctors adapted through telehealth and took measures to assure that patients weren’t exposed to the COVID-19 virus, the decline in the number of office visits and routine vaccinations is alarming and could have long-ranging impacts on a child’s health, as well as the health of the community.

The Wisconsin DHS says that wellness visits for children should be scheduled with a child’s doctor regularly from birth through age three, then yearly after that. Wisconsin DHS notes in the release that that different vaccinations are given at different times as a child grows. The Wisconsin DHS also says that falling behind on vaccinations can leave children vulnerable to preventable diseases such as influenza, measles, and whooping cough.

“As a parent, I know firsthand that families continue to face a lot of challenges during the pandemic. Because so many kids have missed their vaccinations, we need to do all we can to get our children up to date. Even if your child missed a vaccination, they can still catch up,” Dr. Stephanie Schauer, DHS Immunization Program Director, said.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business
In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off

Latest News

There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.
Badger pride alive on the ice in Beijing
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Assembly Rep. Ramthun enters race for governor
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Awards: Joe Lilek - Eau Claire North (2/10/22)