Health officials urge updated wellness visits for children

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is joining the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in urging families to make sure that their children are up to date on well-child visits as well as vaccinations.

“In 2020, there was a significant drop in clinic visits. This resulted in delays in vaccinations, screenings, referrals, and general guidance to keep families healthy,” Dr. Sarah Campbell, WIAAP President, said.

The release from the Wisconsin DHS says that while many doctors adapted through telehealth and took measures to assure that patients weren’t exposed to the COVID-19 virus, the decline in the number of office visits and routine vaccinations is alarming and could have long-ranging impacts on a child’s health, as well as the health of the community.

The Wisconsin DHS says that wellness visits for children should be scheduled with a child’s doctor regularly from birth through age three, then yearly after that. Wisconsin DHS notes in the release that that different vaccinations are given at different times as a child grows. The Wisconsin DHS also says that falling behind on vaccinations can leave children vulnerable to preventable diseases such as influenza, measles, and whooping cough.

“As a parent, I know firsthand that families continue to face a lot of challenges during the pandemic. Because so many kids have missed their vaccinations, we need to do all we can to get our children up to date. Even if your child missed a vaccination, they can still catch up,” Dr. Stephanie Schauer, DHS Immunization Program Director, said.

