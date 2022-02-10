Advertisement

Madison man becomes Jeopardy! champion

By Leigh Mills
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s very own was on the popular game show Jeopardy! Thursday afternoon and became a champion!

Nick Heise ended up with a one-day total of $25,900 Thursday.

The Final Jeopardy question was this: “In 1946 she was aboard a train to Darjeeling when she heard what she later described as ‘the call within a call.”

Could you guess correctly?

Heise did — answering Mother Teresa and adding $12,900 to his $13,000 total.

Ahead of his television debut, Heise sat down with NBC 15′s Leigh Mills to give some insight into the process he went through to get on the show.

