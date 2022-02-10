Advertisement

Man arrested after breaking into restaurant to make burger and drink beer, police say

Midday in Kansas
By Phil Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A man was arrested early Wednesday after police said he broke into a building that formerly housed a Mexican restaurant and made himself a hamburger and beer for breakfast.

Police told WIBW the man, identified as 59-year-old Mark Vincent Young, was still inside the business when officers arrived.

Young made himself a hamburger, was drinking beer and watching television when officers arrived, police said.

Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka, was booked Wednesday morning into the Shawnee County Jail...
Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka, was booked Wednesday morning into the Shawnee County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the burglary of the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Submitted)

The suspect told officers he had been given permission to be inside the building even though police noticed that a window had been broken.

Young was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

He was being held in jail without bond as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business
In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off

Latest News

There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.
Badger pride alive on the ice in Beijing
Terry Duane Turner, 65, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.
Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying
The Wisconsin DHS says wellness visits for children should be scheduled with a child’s doctor...
Health officials urge updated wellness visits for children
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Scientist testifies about drugs found after Floyd killing