North High School teacher & track coach honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation is proud to honor educators and staff in the school district with the Golden Apple awards. Our next award takes us to Eau Claire North High school to recognize a social studies and economics teacher as well as track coach who makes a positive impact on his students on a daily basis.

Thanks to the North high pep band in adding to the surprise for Joe Lilek, a much beloved staple for Huskies nation. Mr. Lilek brings energy not only to his classroom but to coaching the North track & field team.

“A little surprising as you guys can imagine. The past two years have been a little atypical and it’s been hard to feel like you’re in a good spot and everything you’ve been trying to do is working appropriately. Yes, it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s nice to know that students are excited to see that. I have had a lot of those students in various aspects, track and in class and to see how excited those kids were was kind of cool,” says Lilek.

According to North principal Kurt Madsen, Mr. Lilek is an invaluable resource for his coworkers.

“I would define Joe as the ultimate educator and what I mean by educator is it doesn’t matter how small you are, how big you are, what age you are, what demographic you’re in, he wants to educate everyone on what he knows. A lot of our PD’s that Joe is leading because he finds something new, innovative to help teachers during this whole COVID world. He was a big help last year in our transitions to the virtual world teaching and even this year he is finding new and innovative ways to help teachers and help students ultimately whether it’s learning gaps or anything such as that he’s helping students be successful in the classroom,” says Madsen.

Mr. Lilek and the school will split $1,000 in grant funding from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and will receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet on April 14th.

