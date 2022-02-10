Advertisement

Taylor Fire and Rescue responds to trailer house fire

Units from Hixton Fire as well as from Blair-Preston Fire were requested and assisted at scene.
Units from Hixton Fire as well as from Blair-Preston Fire were requested and assisted at scene.(COURTESY: TAYLOR FIRE AND RESCUE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Taylor Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trailer house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to a social post by Taylor Fire and Rescue, they received the report at 12:09 a.m. When units arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming out the end of the trailer house. The kitchen and ceiling were on fire. Units from Hixton Fire as well as from Blair-Preston Fire were requested and assisted at scene.

Taylor Fire and Rescue says in the social post that they then attacked the fire and contained the fire to the kitchen and part of the living room ceiling. Taylor Fire and Rescue says they cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m. Taylor Fire and Rescue reports there were no injuries and the home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross reports they are providing comfort and assistance for essentials such as temporary lodging at a local hotel, meals, and clothing to the family of four displaced by the fire on Pine Creek Road.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business
In a social post, Barron County Sheriff’s Department first posted about the criminal activity...
Authorities seeking help locating stolen vehicle, involved in gas drive-off

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
Some University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students and faculty spent some time last month with...
UWEC students and faculty spend time with Afghan families
Dr. Fazzari also says signs and symptoms to look out for are altered levels of consciousness,...
Health official weighs in on dangers of head trauma
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/10/22)