Taylor Fire and Rescue responds to trailer house fire

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Taylor Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trailer house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to a social post by Taylor Fire and Rescue, they received the report at 12:09 a.m. When units arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming out the end of the trailer house. The kitchen and ceiling were on fire. Units from Hixton Fire as well as from Blair-Preston Fire were requested and assisted at scene.

Taylor Fire and Rescue says in the social post that they then attacked the fire and contained the fire to the kitchen and part of the living room ceiling. Taylor Fire and Rescue says they cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m. Taylor Fire and Rescue reports there were no injuries and the home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross reports they are providing comfort and assistance for essentials such as temporary lodging at a local hotel, meals, and clothing to the family of four displaced by the fire on Pine Creek Road.

