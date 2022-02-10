UWEC students and faculty spend time with Afghan families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students and faculty spent some time last month with Afghan families living at Fort McCoy.

It was part of a Winterim Immersion Program for two weeks during their winter break.

One of the students, Zachary Weerts, said he imagined it would be a somber and sorrowful experience because of what the refugees have been through, but he said the opposite was the case. The kids wanted to color or play soccer and they were excited and happy.

The “understanding the refugee experience in western Wisconsin” immersion was an “impromptu” program put together by faculty and staff at the suggestion of John Rosenow, a Buffalo County Dairy Farmer and Longtime University Partner, says Dr. Jeff Degrave, UW-Eau Claire’s Intercultural Immersions Coordinator.

You can read more about the program here.

