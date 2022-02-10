WAGNER TAILS: Rambo and Hounds

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Valentine’s Day is next week, and Rambo is fondly referred to as a high speed heart throb.

If this energetic boy looks familiar, that’s because Rambo was previously featured in Wagner Tails in November. He was adopted, but he had a little too much energy for what the family was looking for, and he is available for adoption again through the Trempealeau County Humane Association.

Rambo is a one-year-old husky/pit mix with beautiful blue eyes. He is described is a happy boy who is sure to make you laugh. Again, he does have a lot of energy so he’s looking for a home where he’ll get plenty of exercise.

If you still need a date for Valentine’s Day, Rambo would love to be your forever sweetheart. He even looks great in a tuxedo! Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. You can also call 608-525-2300 or email.

Three hound are still waiting to be adopted from the Dunn County Humane Society. The Jackson three -- Jermaine, Janet and their mom Katherine -- were surrendered to DCHS in late November.

Jermaine and Janet were previously featured in Wagner Tails, and shelter staff say they’ve come along way since early January. The one-year-olds are described as super playful and very friendly.

Mom Katherine is about three years old, and she would do best in a home with another dog as she does have some anxiety. She is coming out of her shell as well, but will still need someone to be patient as she adjusts to a new home.

Each dog is looking for an active family. Who needs roses for Valentine’s Day when you can adopt these hound noses? Click HERE for the adoption application. You can also call 715-232-9790 or email.

