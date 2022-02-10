Xcel Energy plan to reduce carbon emissions approved

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WEAU) -Xcel Energy is announcing that it has been given approval for its plan to reduce carbon emissions from electricity provided to its Upper Midwest customers by more than 85% by 2030.

According to the release from Xcel Energy, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s approval of the Upper Midwest Energy Plan comes after many years of work with stakeholders to meet the goals of reducing carbon emissions, while also ensuring reliability and affordability for Xcel Energy customers. Xcel Energy says their Upper Midwest system serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

“This decision means more than 80% of our customers’ electricity will be carbon free by the end of the decade and demonstrates the significant strides we’re making to deliver a clean energy future,” Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and CEO, Xcel Energy, said. “As a longtime national leader in wind energy, we look forward to expanding our renewable energy resources and what we can accomplish on our way to achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.”

Key elements of Xcel Energy’s plan, as listed in the release by Xcel Energy, include:

Retiring all their Upper Midwest coal plants by 2030.

Dramatically increasing wind and solar energy, building 2,150 MW of new wind and 2,500 MW of new solar by 2032. The plan also includes an additional approximately 1,100 MW of renewables beyond 2032.

Ensuring reliable, affordable energy by extending the generation of carbon-free nuclear energy at their Monticello plant an additional 10 years to 2040.

Building on their successful energy efficiency programs to help customers save energy and money and working with customers on new demand response options to manage their energy load.

New transmission infrastructure would connect more clean energy to the grid, re-using important grid connections near our coal plants as they close and helping ensure reliable service for customers.

Xcel Energy says the approval allows them to move forward with this project. Xcel Energy also says some elements of the approved plan will require further approvals.

