Advertisement

Bill to make Colby the state cheese cleared in Wisconsin Senate committee

Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.
Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legislation to designate Colby as the official state cheese of Wisconsin cleared another hurdle, or should we say curdle, on Friday.

Senate Bill 371 received bipartisan approval from the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection Friday, said State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and State Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield).

“We are thrilled with today’s vote and want to thank the members from every corner of our state who voted to approve this bill,” the lawmakers said. “In just a few generations Colby has gone from a farm family recipe to world famous, driving America’s love for cheese and putting Wisconsin on the cheese making map.”

Sixteen-year-old Joseph F. Steinwand conducted a cold washed curd process in cheese-making in 1885 in his hometown of none other than Colby, Wisconsin. The lawmakers say that now, 45 million pounds of this cheese are produced in the state each year.

The bill notes that Wisconsin has a state song, waltz, tree, flower, bird, even herb- but no cheese. It does have a state dairy product- which is cheese, but does not favor a particular type.

The bill would have to clear the state Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers, before becoming law.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Cars driving down Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
WisDOT announces upcoming I94 construction
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
white-tail deer
Study finds first transmission of covid in wild white-tail deer

Latest News

The Eau Claire Area School District wants public input on how to spend $12.8 million in federal...
ECASD wants parent input on how to spend nearly $13 million
The foundation awarded $20,000 in grants to organizations helping the tornado recovery efforts...
Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards $20,000 to organizations helping tornado recovery efforts in Stanley
ECASD Seeking Parent Input
ECASD Seeking Parent Input on How to Spend Nearly $13 Million
Stanley Tornado Recovery
Thousands Awarded to Organizations Helping Stanley Tornado Recovery Efforts