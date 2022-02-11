Black River Falls PD responds to ‘suspicious in nature’ residential fire

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Along with Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, the Black River Falls Police Department responded to a “suspicious in nature” residential fire in Black River Falls.

According to a release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Feb. 10 at 12:19 a.m., the Black River Falls Police Department responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of Alder Street in the City of Black River Falls.

The Black River Falls Police Department says upon initial investigation it was determined the circumstances of the fire were suspicious in nature. The State Fire Marshal unit of the Division of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.This incident is believed to be an isolated event with no threat to the community.

There was one reported firefighter injury and no civilian injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to call the Black River Falls Police Department at (715) 284-9155 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-3203. Callers may remain anonymous.

Assisting the Black River Falls Police Department were the State Fire Marshal Office, Black River Falls Fire/EMS, Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.

