Clark County suspect found in Warrens, used an alias name

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect that the Thorp Police Department was seeking to find has been caught.

Authorities were searching for 40-year-old Glen Fifer due to his two outstanding warrants out of Chippewa County for bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, OWI, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Additionally, Fifer had a warrant out of Clark County for 1st degree child sexual assault and repeated sexual assault.

According to the social post, the City of Thorp received word Friday from the U.S. Marshals Service that Fifer was in custody.

The social post says Fifer was found in Warrens, Wis. using an alias name. He was living at an immediate family members property.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.