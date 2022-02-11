Advertisement

Eau Claire native helps prepare USA Women’s Hockey as they fight for gold

By Justus Cleveland and Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight the U.S. Women’s Hockey team will be in quarterfinals action as they take on the Czech Republic around 10pm.

On the bench for the USA women, as the equipment manager, is an Eau Claire native, Sis Paulsen.

Paulsen attended Eau Claire North high school, where she was the first female to ever play on the north hockey team. After that she went on to play her collegiate hockey career at Wisconsin, where she has been the director of operations and equipment manager since 2017.

She is joined on the men’s side by another north grad, Nate LaPoint, who is the equipment manager for the team USA men’s team and Badgers as well.

Paulsen is honored to have a chance to help the team USA women go for the gold in Beijing.

“The Olympics is obviously just a whole other level it’s the highest competition a female can achieve as a player, and I think it’s cool to be around the best athletes in the world ... high intensity there will be some pressure but its good at the end of the day its hockey and you’re taking care of these players for some of them many years some of them it’s a couple months but at the end of the day you find out what your athletes want and need and get them dresses and ready to go and get them in the most successful situations you can put them,” Pualsen said.

