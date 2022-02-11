Advertisement

ECASD wants parent input on how to spend nearly $13 million

The Eau Claire Area School District wants public input on how to spend $12.8 million in federal...
The Eau Claire Area School District wants public input on how to spend $12.8 million in federal dollars.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are nearly 13 million ways for the Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) to help students impact by the pandemic.

“This is giving us the opportunity to try some new strategies to have some additional time to support our students. And so when I look at $12.8 million, our operating budget is at about $160 million, so it’s a sizeable piece but it’s also valuable over two-and-half years,” ECASD Executive Director of Business Services Abby Johnson said.

In an effort to make sure that help is getting to the right place, them district is asking for public input.

At least 20 percent of the money must be spent compensating for pandemic learning loss. The rest could go towards several items.

“Should it be 20 to 30 percent, should it be 30 to 40 percent, should it be 40 to 50 percent or should it be over 50 percent? And then the second part of that is with the other areas, like mental health health and behavioral supports, technology, health and safety equipment, what would be your priorities after learning loss,” ECASD Superintendent Mike Johnson said.

He said learning loss spending will likely include hiring more staff to give students who need it more attention. However, Abby Johnson said the district must spend strategically when it comes to bringing on more employees.

“If we hire additional staff, we have to have a plan in place so that when the money’s gone, that we can continue that plan and support that plan,” she said.

Mike Johnson said the district has to submit a spending plan by March 11.

Abby Johnson said the district doesn’t have to spend all of the funds until Sept. 2024.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Cars driving down Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
WisDOT announces upcoming I94 construction
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
white-tail deer
Study finds first transmission of covid in wild white-tail deer

Latest News

The foundation awarded $20,000 in grants to organizations helping the tornado recovery efforts...
Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards $20,000 to organizations helping tornado recovery efforts in Stanley
ECASD Seeking Parent Input
ECASD Seeking Parent Input on How to Spend Nearly $13 Million
Stanley Tornado Recovery
Thousands Awarded to Organizations Helping Stanley Tornado Recovery Efforts
Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.
Bill to make Colby the state cheese cleared in Wisconsin Senate committee