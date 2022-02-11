ECASD wants parent input on how to spend nearly $13 million

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are nearly 13 million ways for the Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) to help students impact by the pandemic.

“This is giving us the opportunity to try some new strategies to have some additional time to support our students. And so when I look at $12.8 million, our operating budget is at about $160 million, so it’s a sizeable piece but it’s also valuable over two-and-half years,” ECASD Executive Director of Business Services Abby Johnson said.

In an effort to make sure that help is getting to the right place, them district is asking for public input.

At least 20 percent of the money must be spent compensating for pandemic learning loss. The rest could go towards several items.

“Should it be 20 to 30 percent, should it be 30 to 40 percent, should it be 40 to 50 percent or should it be over 50 percent? And then the second part of that is with the other areas, like mental health health and behavioral supports, technology, health and safety equipment, what would be your priorities after learning loss,” ECASD Superintendent Mike Johnson said.

He said learning loss spending will likely include hiring more staff to give students who need it more attention. However, Abby Johnson said the district must spend strategically when it comes to bringing on more employees.

“If we hire additional staff, we have to have a plan in place so that when the money’s gone, that we can continue that plan and support that plan,” she said.

Mike Johnson said the district has to submit a spending plan by March 11.

Abby Johnson said the district doesn’t have to spend all of the funds until Sept. 2024.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.