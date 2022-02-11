Advertisement

Family of Janesville toddler with congenital heart disease raises awareness

It’s CHD awareness week in Wisconsin
Toddler Bodhi Maske was born with a heart defect that impacts his heart’s structure, but one year-and-a-half later he is doing well.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed this week Congenital Heart Disease Awareness week, a Janesville family shared the story of their toddler who is living with heart disease.

Toddler Bodhi Maske was born with a heart defect that impacts his heart’s structure, but one year-and-a-half later he is doing well.

He has already survived heart surgery.

According to the CDC, 30% of children born with CHD will not live to see the age of 18.

Bodhi’s mother Mary Kate Maske said scary statistics will not keep her son from living a happy and healthy life.

“We just kind of take each day as it is,” Mary Kate Maske said. “He’s happy and healthy. You’d never know meeting him that he has a heart condition.”

“I could lie in bed and cry all day about him having a heart condition but I don’t. We are busy, we’re active, he’s resilient, he teaches me to appreciate those first Christmases,” Maske said. “I don’t even think of Kindergarten. I just think about we’re going to watch Elmo in 20 minutes. It’s so it definitely slows you down.”

She hopes her story will help others understand that heart disease in newborns can happen, but it is not a death sentence.

“Our kids are not just ‘heart kids.’ They are all warriors, they are resilient, they are strong,” she said. “I learn more from him than I have from anybody else. And he doesn’t even talk yet!”

She serves on the Conquering CHD Wisconsin Board, an organization that builds community around people living with heart disease.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation
There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.
Badger pride alive on the ice in Beijing
Sis Paulsen
Eau Claire native helps prepare USA Women’s Hockey as they fight for gold
Sis Paulsen Gets Olympic Opportunity
Sis Paulsen Gets Olympic Opportunity