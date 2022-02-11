Family of Janesville toddler with congenital heart disease raises awareness

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed this week Congenital Heart Disease Awareness week, a Janesville family shared the story of their toddler who is living with heart disease.

Toddler Bodhi Maske was born with a heart defect that impacts his heart’s structure, but one year-and-a-half later he is doing well.

He has already survived heart surgery.

According to the CDC, 30% of children born with CHD will not live to see the age of 18.

Bodhi’s mother Mary Kate Maske said scary statistics will not keep her son from living a happy and healthy life.

“We just kind of take each day as it is,” Mary Kate Maske said. “He’s happy and healthy. You’d never know meeting him that he has a heart condition.”

“I could lie in bed and cry all day about him having a heart condition but I don’t. We are busy, we’re active, he’s resilient, he teaches me to appreciate those first Christmases,” Maske said. “I don’t even think of Kindergarten. I just think about we’re going to watch Elmo in 20 minutes. It’s so it definitely slows you down.”

She hopes her story will help others understand that heart disease in newborns can happen, but it is not a death sentence.

“Our kids are not just ‘heart kids.’ They are all warriors, they are resilient, they are strong,” she said. “I learn more from him than I have from anybody else. And he doesn’t even talk yet!”

She serves on the Conquering CHD Wisconsin Board, an organization that builds community around people living with heart disease.

