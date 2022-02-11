House Blessing Ceremony held by Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Blessing Ceremony took place Thursday night for a home remodeled by Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity.

The home in the 700 block of North Eddy Street is officially move-in ready for Marlie Sabelko and her daughter. The home was donated to Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity last year.

Marlie Sabelko had been searching for a home to call her own since 2019. With the help of the Eau Claire Housing Authority and royal credit union, Habitat for Humanity was able to assist Sabelko in finding a safe and affordable place to call home.

“It’s been a long journey but it’s definitely worth it. I can’t thank these people enough. I’m just super grateful. Kind of at loss for words,” said Sabelko.

Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity serves Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn and Buffalo counties. It has provided new and remodeled housing for 43 partner families since 1991.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.