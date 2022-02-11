La Crosse man suspected of elder abuse facing multiple charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing charges and is suspected of elder abuse after authorities responded to a home in La Crosse.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to a home in La Crosse on the morning of Feb. 8 to assist first responders with an 85-year-old male subject who appeared very confused and disoriented.

A complainant informed authorities that they believed the elderly man was drugged by a younger man living with him, David Bautch. The complaint noted Bautch had moved in after the passing of the victim’s domestic partner to fill the void. Authorities noted Bautch was taken into custody just prior to this call due to disorderly conduct incident.

When authorities arrived, Bautch appeared to be acting erratic and delusional. Authorities say his actions continued to escalate. According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 8 at 7:23 a.m., an officer made contact with the victim. An officer determined during investigation that there were several domestic disputes between the victim and Bautch. The disputes became physical, and Bautch threatened to physically harm to the victim. Bautch also took the victim’s phone and a portfolio without his permission.

The officer determined the victim is an 85-year-old and Bautch is a 35-year-old. The officer believed the victim to be an elderly adult at risk.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities later determined Bautch stole the victim’s debit card and used it fraudulently on three different occasions. The victim received medical attention at Gundersen Medical Facility and Bautch was arrested for numerous charges and is currently being held at the La Crosse County Jail.

The charges that Bautch is facing include count 1: physical abuse of an elder person -intentionally cause bodily harm; count 2: misdemeanor theft; count 3: financial transaction card -fraudulent use (< $2500); count 4: disorderly conduct; count 5: disorderly conduct.

Bautch will have a Court hearing Feb. 21.

