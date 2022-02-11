Advertisement

La Crosse man suspected of elder abuse facing multiple charges

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to a home in La Crosse on the...
According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to a home in La Crosse on the morning of Feb. 8 to assist first responders with an 85-year-old male subject who appeared very confused and disoriented.(La Crosse County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing charges and is suspected of elder abuse after authorities responded to a home in La Crosse.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to a home in La Crosse on the morning of Feb. 8 to assist first responders with an 85-year-old male subject who appeared very confused and disoriented.

A complainant informed authorities that they believed the elderly man was drugged by a younger man living with him, David Bautch. The complaint noted Bautch had moved in after the passing of the victim’s domestic partner to fill the void. Authorities noted Bautch was taken into custody just prior to this call due to disorderly conduct incident.

When authorities arrived, Bautch appeared to be acting erratic and delusional. Authorities say his actions continued to escalate. According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 8 at 7:23 a.m., an officer made contact with the victim. An officer determined during investigation that there were several domestic disputes between the victim and Bautch. The disputes became physical, and Bautch threatened to physically harm to the victim. Bautch also took the victim’s phone and a portfolio without his permission.

The officer determined the victim is an 85-year-old and Bautch is a 35-year-old. The officer believed the victim to be an elderly adult at risk.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities later determined Bautch stole the victim’s debit card and used it fraudulently on three different occasions. The victim received medical attention at Gundersen Medical Facility and Bautch was arrested for numerous charges and is currently being held at the La Crosse County Jail.

The charges that Bautch is facing include count 1: physical abuse of an elder person -intentionally cause bodily harm; count 2: misdemeanor theft; count 3: financial transaction card -fraudulent use (< $2500); count 4: disorderly conduct; count 5: disorderly conduct.

Bautch will have a Court hearing Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
white-tail deer
Study finds first transmission of covid in wild white-tail deer
Cars driving down Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
WisDOT announces upcoming I94 construction

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/11/22)
"He's a great manager of the kids and he does it through connection and kindness."
Robbins Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award
Flags at Half Staff
Flags to fly at half-staff Wed. to honor former state senator; health dept. head
EAU SNOW WINTER CHALLENGE
EAU SNOW WINTER CHALLENGE