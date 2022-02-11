Advertisement

Man accused of killing 6 in Christmas parade pleads Not Guilty

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Waukesha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade has pleaded not guilty to the dozens of charges against him.

Thirty-nine-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. entered the pleas Friday covering 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

The next hearing is set for March 11, and will likely be a scheduling hearing.

Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.

Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

