Man files lawsuit against drivers in 2019 crash

By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man involved in a pileup crash on interstate 94 in 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit against 32 drivers, including several semi-truck drivers who were involved in the crash, along with the insurance companies who covered them.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of David Brott of Osseo. It claims the other drivers involved in the crash were negligent and caused Brott’s injuries and damages. It also claims the owners of the trucking companies failed to properly train their drivers. Brott is asking for compensation for his medical bills and lost wages, along with attorney’s fees. The crash happened Feb. 10th of 2019 in Trempealeau County.

40 vehicles were involved, and seven people were hurt. The State Patrol says the roads were slippery and snow covered at the time.

