New treatment for major depression at Prevea using magnetic stimulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’ve been reporting, the pandemic has taken a serious toll on people’s mental health. Late last year, Prevea Health starting offering a new course of treatment for people suffering from major depression.

It’s called transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, or TMS. While it may sound complicated the concept is relatively simple. Have a machine send magnetic pulses to areas of the brain that psychiatrist say have low neural activity when someone is dealing with depression. A disease that can lead to lacking motivation or enjoyment of activities.

The TMS pulses encourage more activity in the part of the brain typically responsible for emotional judgement and mood regulation. Psychiatrists say it’s used to augment anti-depression medications and talk therapy. Prevea says they currently have the only TMS chair north of Madison or Milwaukee.

It has been FDA-approved for patients 18 and older. Since Prevea got the equipment back in October, they typically see four to five patients a day. Each session is about 20 minutes long and psychiatrists recommend coming for treatment every day for five to six weeks.

“The patients are fully awake,” Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, a psychiatrist at Prevea Health, shared. “They can watch TV. They can listen to music. Afterwards the side effects that can be experienced include maybe just some slight discomfort or some slight lightheadedness. That goes away after a couple of minutes.”

Bellin Health is also planning on offering the transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy in the near future. Prevea has been able to work with most insurance companies to get the therapy 100% covered.

