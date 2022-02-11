Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - A downtown Milwaukee bar says three of its employees were shot when the shooter was denied access to the establishment. Police say one woman has died and two men were wounded at the BrownStone Social Lounge Thursday about 10 p.m. In a social media post, the BrownStone says it restricts access to people under the age of twenty-seven and that the shooter was denied entrance to the bar. Police say the 31-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital. Two 23-year-old men who were shot are expected to survive. Police are looking early Friday for an unknown shooter.

