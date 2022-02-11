Advertisement

Police: Couple found dead in West Bend park apparently shot

Police say the man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene.
Police say the man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Police in the Washington County community of West Bend are investigating the discovery of two bodies. Authorities say an officer on foot patrol found the bodies about 6 p.m. Thursday near a building in Lac Lawrann Park. Police say the man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Cars driving down Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
WisDOT announces upcoming I94 construction
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
white-tail deer
Study finds first transmission of covid in wild white-tail deer

Latest News

Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports
The Board of Regents was slated to vote later Friday to remove “interim” before his title for...
Thompson hails fight against virus in farewell as UW leader
A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against...
Wisconsin prosecutor won’t bring election fraud charges
A downtown Milwaukee bar says three of its employees were shot when the shooter was denied...
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in downtown Milwaukee