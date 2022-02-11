Police: Couple found dead in West Bend park apparently shot

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Police in the Washington County community of West Bend are investigating the discovery of two bodies. Authorities say an officer on foot patrol found the bodies about 6 p.m. Thursday near a building in Lac Lawrann Park. Police say the man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.