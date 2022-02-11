Advertisement

Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii is in a coma after suffering heat stroke during police academy training last week.

Alexa Jacobs, 27, has been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday, her family told Hawaii News Now. Her body temperature at the time was 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jacobs is currently in a trauma center on Oahu awaiting a liver transplant.

The Maui Police Department has not given any details on what led to Jacobs passing out, other than that she was participating in the department’s academy. Officials said in a statement, “Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released.”

Jacobs’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her recovery. As of Thursday evening, they have raised more than $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., the...
2 people arrested after authorities respond to Polk County domestic incident
The Anson Fire Department said a fire near a coal chute at Associated Milk Producers caused...
No one hurt from fire at Jim Falls business

Latest News

FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot not seriously hurt
Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation
Janesville toddler living with CHD
Family of Janesville toddler with congenital heart disease raises awareness
There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.
Badger pride alive on the ice in Beijing