Rice Lake Fire Department responds to structure fire in Rice Lake

(COURTESTY: RICE LAKE FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday.

According to a release from the Rice Lake Fire Department, on Feb 11 at 11:47 a.m. the Rice Lake Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 623 Phipps Avenue in the City of Rice Lake.

Upon an 11:52 a.m. arrival of the fist fire department unit, they found a residential structure with heavy fire at the rear of the structure. Firefighters attacked the fire and controlled the fire from spreading further. The fire was contained to the back porch and the kitchen area wit the rest of the home sustaining major smoke and water damage.

The Rice Lake Fire Department says in the release that the fire was placed under control at 11:37 a.m. All fire units were placed back in service at 2:00 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage of the structure and contents is estimated at $150,000.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. 11 firefighters from the Rice Lake Fire department were utilized during the incident. Two engines, one aerial unity, one command unit, and one utility vehicle responded to the scene.

Assisting the Rice Lake Fire Department were the Marshfield Medical Center, providing a paramedic unit for standby at the fire scene, the Rice Lake Police Department, assisting with traffic control, and the Rice Lake Street Department employees also assisted with initial attack operations.

